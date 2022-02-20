ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $661,048.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 119,893,787 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

