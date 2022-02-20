APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in APA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

