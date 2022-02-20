Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $283.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

