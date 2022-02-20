Anyswap Price Tops $14.77 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $14.77 or 0.00038482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $275.26 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.95 or 0.06902752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,357.47 or 0.99953767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

