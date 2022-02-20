ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $299.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.