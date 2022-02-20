Ancora Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $70,040,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 153,543 shares of company stock worth $29,919,374. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $209.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

