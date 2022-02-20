Analyzing Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.41 $10.77 million $1.85 6.52 Exactus $2.07 million 259.83 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Exactus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

