Analyzing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integral Ad Science and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89 DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.27%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 145.52%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.49 $74.41 million ($0.25) -8.92

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats DouYu International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.