Analyzing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 6.59 -$43.42 million $0.06 84.35 Weibo $1.69 billion 4.19 $313.36 million $1.48 20.37

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 6.68% 2.03% 1.17% Weibo 15.86% 11.38% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 1 3 0 2.17 Weibo 0 2 3 0 2.60

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 244.80%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $56.30, suggesting a potential upside of 86.73%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Weibo.

Summary

Weibo beats Chindata Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

