Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$3.31

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CEU traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.45. 607,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

