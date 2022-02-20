Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 891,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,785. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

