Analysts Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €42.94

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.94 ($48.79).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €25.64 ($29.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.07. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

