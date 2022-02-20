Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,074. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

