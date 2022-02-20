Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.22. 1,141,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

