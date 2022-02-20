Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

