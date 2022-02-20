Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

ICLR traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.84. The company had a trading volume of 730,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,552. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

