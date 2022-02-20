Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,666. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

