Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

