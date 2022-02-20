Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 461.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

