Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

NASDAQ HON opened at $182.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.39 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.