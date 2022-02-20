Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

