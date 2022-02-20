Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.62. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.18 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.