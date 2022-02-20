Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 639 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

