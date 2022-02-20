Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 257 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $856.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $980.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

