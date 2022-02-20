Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $156.41 million and $12.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037846 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001548 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001307 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

