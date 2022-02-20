Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$51.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.56.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AP.UN traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$43.39. 181,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,970. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$35.52 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.18.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

