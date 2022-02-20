AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of AER traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,805. AerCap has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

