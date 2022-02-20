Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000.

NYSEARCA:FAIL opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

