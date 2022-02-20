Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

