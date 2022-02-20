Adalta Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of PhenixFIN worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,326,095. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.