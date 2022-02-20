ACT Capital L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Inhibikase Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned 4.02% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 333.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,300 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.05.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

