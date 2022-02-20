ACT Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

