ACT Capital L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Helius Medical Technologies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSDT opened at $4.28 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Noble Financial cut Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

