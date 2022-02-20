ACENT Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $632,928.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00106689 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.