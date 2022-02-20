AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. AbCellera Biologics comprises approximately 5.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of AbCellera Biologics worth $24,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.