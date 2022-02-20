$7.00 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings of $7.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $5.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $11.43 on Friday, reaching $369.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,262. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $315.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

