$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GEVO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,535,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,007. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
