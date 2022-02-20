58,634 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.80.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.71 and a 52 week high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

