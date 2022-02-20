$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,323,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.