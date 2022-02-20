$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,323,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
