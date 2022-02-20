$33.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $33.50 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

