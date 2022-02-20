$3.56 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share of $3.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.53. 331,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,321. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

