$294.75 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $294.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 1,948,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,819. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.