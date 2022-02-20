27,500 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Acquired by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stratasys by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.