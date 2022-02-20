$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce $251.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 223,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,710,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

