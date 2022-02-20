$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

BC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 588,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,266. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

