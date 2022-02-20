$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.38. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.