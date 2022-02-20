$2.09 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,280%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.14. 197,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

