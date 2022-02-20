$197.51 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post $197.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.54 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

GWRE stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.81. 833,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

