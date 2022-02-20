17,349 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

