119,423 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,423 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RIO opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
